New Survey Shows Americans Have Grim Outlook on Future of US

Islam Times - Large majorities of Americans predict the US will decline economically and politically in the coming years, according to a new poll from Pew Research.

The poll, conducted from March 27 to April 2, found that Americans largely believe that by 2050, the US economy will be weaker; the US will be less important in the world; the country will be more politically divided, and the gap between the rich and poor will grow, Fox News reported.Americans held the pessimistic views, with 66% believing the economy will slip; 71% believing the US will be less important; 77% predicting more political division, and 81% predicting a larger wealth gap, according to the poll.Politically, both Republicans and Democrats shared the poor outlook for the country's future, though Republicans and right-leaning independents were slightly more likely to think so.Meanwhile, nearly 60% of adult Americans say life was better for people like them in the US 50 years ago. Roughly 19% stated life was about the same, while only 23% say life is better in the country now.The Pew poll comes roughly a month after the Wall Street Journal released another poll finding that the importance of traditional values has plummeted for Americans across the country.The March 27 poll surveyed US respondents about the importance of patriotism, religious faith, having children, and other traditionally American metrics. It found that just 39% of Americans say their religious faith is very important to them, and just 38% say patriotism is very important.The WSJ compared those numbers to the first time it ran the poll in 1998, when 62% of Americans said religion was very important to them and 70% said patriotism was very important.The Pew poll was based on responses from 5,079 US adults. The survey was conducted via self-administered web surveys using the America Trends Panel.