Israeli Officials Face Backlash on Memorial Day Amid Tension over Judicial Overhaul Plans

Islam Times - Israeli Cabinet ministers faced a backlash on Tuesday during Memorial Day ceremonies amid tension over government plans for judicial overhaul.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel, and Transportation Minister Miri Regev were targeted by families of fallen Israeli soldiers during the ceremonies, daily Haaretz reported.Memorial Day is observed in Israel for all military personnel killed during Israeli military operations by holding ceremonies attended by families, government officials, and representatives of security agencies.In Southern Israel, Ben-Gvir was shouted at by families of fallen soldiers, who called him "fascist" during a ceremony held at Beersheba military cemetery.Intelligence Minister Gamliel, from the right-wing Likud Party, was also prevented by Druze protestors from entering a military cemetery in the Northern town of Isfiya.Regev, the transportation minister, was also interrupted while giving a speech to a Memorial Day ceremony at Holon cemetery in Tel Aviv.Israel has been in political turmoil over the past weeks over plans by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for judicial reforms.The Israeli opposition views the plans as power grab from the judicial authority by the executive.Netanyahu, however, insists that his plans would enhance democracy and restore the balance among the legislative, executive, and judicial powers.Last month, Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, bowed to pressure and announced a temporary halt to the plans. Despite the delay, the Netanyahu government still plans to bring the controversial bill back to the Knesset (parliament) at the beginning of May.