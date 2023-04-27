Muslim Children Become Targets of Islamophobic Discriminations in US

Islam Times - The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) released a report covering nationwide incidents of civil rights complaints by Muslim Americans in 2022 which revealed a 23% decrease, while complaints about school incidents increased by 63%.

Speaking to Anadolu, head of Research and Advocacy at CAIR Corey Saylor said it is the first recorded decline in civil rights complaints by Muslim Americans since they started tracking such data in 1995."That drop gives us hope, but the hope for us comes in that environment in which we see discrimination against other communities increasing and now we're beginning to see sort of a rise, civil conflict again," Saylor said.Saylor said American people still do not embrace Muslims as part of society, adding that the portrayal of Muslims in media after the US Supreme Court's overturning Roe v. Wade case in 2022, and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 is evidence of this.He also noted that complaints about school incidents increased by 63%."Bullying or Islamophobic material in classroom teaching, and that's incredibly concerning to us. So, while we're happy to see the government-type cases go down, unfortunately, the children seem to be one of the main targets," he added.He reminded the video of a teacher in the state of Florida disrespecting Muslim students while they are praying."Hold on, this in my office, and you all doing this magic?" the teacher said in a viral TikTok video in December 2022.She then commented, "I believe in Jesus, so I'm interrupting the floor."He also stressed that despite some negative examples, there has been positive news for Muslims in both education and sports.Saylor recalled that public officials in the states of Ohio and Maryland passed laws to protect athletes who wear headscarves due to their religious beliefs.This law was passed after two athletes, Noor Abukaram and Je'Nan Hayes, have been disqualified from sports competitions in these two states for wearing headscarves.Saylor said there has been a 32% increase in complaints of anti-Muslim actions against law enforcement and government officials during the first year of former President Donald Trump's administration.He said believes that the decrease in these complaints in 2022 could be related to the new period with President Joe Biden and the January 6 Capitol riot."Donald Trump said he was going to ban Muslims from this country and saying that he thinks Islam hates us. So, when you have someone like that who has control of the government, you are going to see a lot more government-driven case," he added.The law enforcement focused on real threats after the Capitol riot, he said.Saylor also pointed out that there is still a rising trend in anti-Muslim actions in education and banking despite a 23% decrease in total complaints, adding that financial institutions open and close bank accounts based on religious beliefs, which made banking transactions a major challenge for Muslims.He recalled a survey conducted by the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding in March, which revealed that 27% of Muslims in the US are facing difficulties with financial institutions.