Thursday 27 April 2023 - 12:02

Pentagon Leak Suspect May Still Have Access to Classified Info

In court papers filed late Wednesday, the so-called “Justice” Department lawyers said releasing 21-year-old Jack Teixeira from jail while he awaits trial would be a grave threat to US security. Investigators are still trying to determine whether he kept any physical or digital copies of classified information, including files that haven’t already surfaced publicly, they wrote.

“There simply is no condition or combination of conditions that can ensure the Defendant will not further disclose additional information still in his knowledge or possession,” prosecutors wrote. “The damage the Defendant has already caused to the US national security is immense. The damage the Defendant is still capable of causing is extraordinary.”

Teixeira has been in jail since his arrest earlier this month on charges stemming from the highest-profile intelligence leak in years. A detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday in a federal court.

Prosecutors said in their filing that Teixeira’s attorneys have indicated they will urge the judge to release him to his father’s home. As of late Wednesday, Teixeira’s attorneys hadn’t filed court papers arguing for his release.

Teixeira has been charged under the Espionage Act with unauthorized retention and transmission of classified national defense information. He has not yet entered a plea, and his attorney declined after last week’s hearing to speak to reporters.

If convicted, prosecutors said he faces up to 25 years in prison.
