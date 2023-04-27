0
Thursday 27 April 2023 - 12:03

Palestine’s Resistance Factions: Punishment of “Israel” Will Be Great If It Returns to Assassinations

Story Code : 1054587
Palestine’s Resistance Factions: Punishment of “Israel” Will Be Great If It Returns to Assassinations
The Resistance factions stressed in a statement after their regular meeting in Gaza that “the expected punishment for the enemy and its defeated army will be great.”

The factions also indicated that the operations in al-Quds [Jerusalem] and in the occupied West Bank “expose the fragility of the temporary ‘Israeli’ entity in front of the blows of our struggling people, and prove our people's ability to thwart malicious plans”.

According to the statement, the Palestinian resistance factions discussed during the meeting the latest developments in the Palestinian arena.

She saluted "the masses of our people in all areas of their presence, led by our people stationed in Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Holy City, and steadfast in the valiant West Bank."

The Resistance factions believed that the “Israeli” entity “is playing with fire with regard to its crimes against al-Aqsa Mosque and continues to attack the Bab al-Rahma, which represents a failed attempt to change the Islamic identity in al-Quds [Jerusalem], and is part of the Judaization schemes that will not pass, God willing.”

In the context, the factions called for the continued and intensified presence in the al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards in order to thwart the malicious plans aimed at imposing “Israeli” control and the temporal and spatial division of al-Aqsa.

They further pointed out that the IOF’s raising the “Israeli” flag over the Ibrahimi Mosque in al-Khalil [Hebron] is a flagrant attack that will not change the Islamic and historical reality of the sanctities.

The Palestinian resistance factions considered that the escalation in the policy of medical negligence practiced by the IOF towards the hunger-striking detainee Khader Adnan and Walid Daqqa is a dangerous transgression; they stressed that the issue of the heroic detainees is a top priority for the Resistance.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pentagon Leak Suspect May Still Have Access to Classified Info
Pentagon Leak Suspect May Still Have Access to Classified Info
New Poll: 44% of Democrats Believe “Israel’s” Segregation Similar to Apartheid
New Poll: 44% of Democrats Believe “Israel’s” Segregation Similar to Apartheid
27 April 2023
Zelensky’s Top Adviser: US Blamed for Ukraine Conflict
Zelensky’s Top Adviser: US Blamed for Ukraine Conflict
27 April 2023
Biden Threatens North Korea With Annihilation
Biden Threatens North Korea With Annihilation
27 April 2023
The Multi-Front War: Dark Days Await “Israel”
The Multi-Front War: Dark Days Await “Israel”
26 April 2023
British Depleted Uranium Shipped to Ukraine
British Depleted Uranium Shipped to Ukraine
26 April 2023
Assembly of Experts Member Sheikh Abbas Ali Soleimani Assassinated in Northern Iran
Assembly of Experts Member Sheikh Abbas Ali Soleimani Assassinated in Northern Iran
26 April 2023
UN: No Sign Sudan Warring Parties Ready to Negotiate
UN: No Sign Sudan Warring Parties Ready to Negotiate
26 April 2023
Iran Cautions against Harmful Humanitarian Effects of UCMs
Iran Cautions against Harmful Humanitarian Effects of UCMs
25 April 2023
Anonymous Sudan Disrupts Websites of Mossad, “Israeli” Companies
Anonymous Sudan Disrupts Websites of Mossad, “Israeli” Companies
25 April 2023
Russia: Risks of Direct Nuke Confrontation with US Keep Growing
Russia: Risks of Direct Nuke Confrontation with US Keep Growing
25 April 2023
Syria Demands Compensation from US for Illegal Oil Export
Syria Demands Compensation from US for Illegal Oil Export
23 April 2023
Anti-Israeli Aversion Growing in the West
Anti-Israeli Aversion Growing in the West
23 April 2023