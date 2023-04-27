0
Thursday 27 April 2023 - 12:04

Amir Abdollahian from Beirut: Iran Sees Lebanon’s Security as Equal to Its Own

“Today, we came to Beirut to once again voice Iran's support for the Lebanese government, nation and resistance [movement]. This trip is an opportunity to discuss regional and international issues,” Amir Abdollahian said upon arrival at Beirut International Airport on Wednesday, after he left Oman for an official two-day visit to Lebanon.

“We will continue to make more efforts to promote peace in the region ... in Afghanistan, Libya and Yemen. We have thoughts and ideas to improve the situation in Lebanon and we will discuss them with Lebanese authorities. We consider the security and prosperity of Lebanon to be the security of Iran and that of the region,” he added.

Upon arrival at the airport, Amir Abdollahian was warmly welcomed by Iran’s ambassador to Beirut, representatives from Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry, representatives of the secretary general of Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement and the speaker of the Lebanese House of Representatives.

“Iran has always stood by Lebanon's side,” said Sheikh Ghazi Yusuf Hanina, chairman of the Assembly of Lebanese Muslim Scholars, at the welcoming ceremony. “Iran stands by the Palestinian nation to reclaim its land and rights. Iran supports all the oppressed and Muslims of the world."

During his stay in Lebanon, Amir Abdollahian is expected to hold talks with senior Lebanese officials, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.

Before his visit to Lebanon, Amir Abdollahian traveled to Oman for high-level talks with the Arab country's officials.
