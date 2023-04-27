0
Thursday 27 April 2023 - 20:31

Bibi’s FB Hacked, Several “Israeli” Websites under Cyber Attack

Story Code : 1054669
Bibi’s FB Hacked, Several “Israeli” Websites under Cyber Attack
Hebrew-language media outlets reported that a group, known as “Sharp Boys”, has targeted the “Atid” institution on Wednesday, and put the stolen information on sale after publishing part of it, including a file containing 200,000 names, identification numbers and addresses of the students.

The hacker group further claimed that it had obtained the personal information of “Israelis”, including identification documents of people who served in the military and police forces of the occupying entity.

“Atid” is an “Israeli” institution that includes seven vocational training and four engineering colleges in the occupied Al-Quds. Since its inception in 1990, “Atid” has trained hundreds of thousands of individuals to be elected as officials of the occupying entity.

The latest development comes as a number of major “Israeli” websites have been hacked in the past 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Facebook page was hacked.

According to “Israeli” media, the premier’s page was filled with Quran verses, notes in Persian, and a clip containing texts in Bengali.

A group of Sudanese hackers, calling itself “Anonymous Sudan”, claimed on its Telegram channel to have hacked the Zionist entity premier’s official website, though it may have been referring to the Facebook page.

The group also said it had targeted “Israeli” news outlets, government websites and political web pages, adding that it will continue its hacks throughout the day.

The websites of “Israeli” Ports Company and Haifa Port were among those hacked. “Israeli” media reported that the cyber-attack has disabled these websites, but apparently, no information was stolen from them.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pentagon Leak Suspect May Still Have Access to Classified Info
Pentagon Leak Suspect May Still Have Access to Classified Info
New Poll: 44% of Democrats Believe “Israel’s” Segregation Similar to Apartheid
New Poll: 44% of Democrats Believe “Israel’s” Segregation Similar to Apartheid
27 April 2023
Zelensky’s Top Adviser: US Blamed for Ukraine Conflict
Zelensky’s Top Adviser: US Blamed for Ukraine Conflict
27 April 2023
Biden Threatens North Korea With Annihilation
Biden Threatens North Korea With Annihilation
27 April 2023
The Multi-Front War: Dark Days Await “Israel”
The Multi-Front War: Dark Days Await “Israel”
26 April 2023
British Depleted Uranium Shipped to Ukraine
British Depleted Uranium Shipped to Ukraine
26 April 2023
Assembly of Experts Member Sheikh Abbas Ali Soleimani Assassinated in Northern Iran
Assembly of Experts Member Sheikh Abbas Ali Soleimani Assassinated in Northern Iran
26 April 2023
UN: No Sign Sudan Warring Parties Ready to Negotiate
UN: No Sign Sudan Warring Parties Ready to Negotiate
26 April 2023
Iran Cautions against Harmful Humanitarian Effects of UCMs
Iran Cautions against Harmful Humanitarian Effects of UCMs
25 April 2023
Anonymous Sudan Disrupts Websites of Mossad, “Israeli” Companies
Anonymous Sudan Disrupts Websites of Mossad, “Israeli” Companies
25 April 2023
Russia: Risks of Direct Nuke Confrontation with US Keep Growing
Russia: Risks of Direct Nuke Confrontation with US Keep Growing
25 April 2023
Syria Demands Compensation from US for Illegal Oil Export
Syria Demands Compensation from US for Illegal Oil Export
23 April 2023
Anti-Israeli Aversion Growing in the West
Anti-Israeli Aversion Growing in the West
23 April 2023