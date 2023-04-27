“Israel” Worried: Threats on Multiple Theaters as US Taps Reserve Stockpiles to Ukraine

Islam Times - “Israeli” sources revealed that “The amount of US munitions stored inside the ‘Israeli’ entity has been dwindling due to the Ukraine war and it is still unclear when it will be replenished.”

According to “Israel Hayom” daily, “Earlier this year, it was reported that the depots storing US munitions in ‘Israel’ had been partially tapped in order to help Ukraine fend off Russia.”“The depots are officially designated as US military storage facilities and as such enjoy diplomatic immunity under bilateral agreements with ‘Israel’,” it mentioned.According to sources who spoke with “Israel Hayom”, some of the munitions have been shipped out in recent months through the “Port of Ashdod” – mainly on Saturdays – to avoid drawing media attention.It further unveiled that “The shipments out of ‘Israel’, which began under the premierships of Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett, have continued until recent weeks.”“Israeli” and foreign sources have told the daily that “the reason those munitions had been tapped is the ongoing shortage of reserve stockpiles in the West in the wake of the continued fighting in Ukraine.”An “Israeli” military official said that the White House made the decision to shift resources outside of entity to another front, but in light of “Israel's” fragile security situation in recent weeks, this could have other effects. “These are ‘Israel's’ reserve stockpiles for times of war,” a former “Israeli” cabinet minister said, warning that “The move has had a bigger implication in light of the threats on ‘Israel’ in multiple theaters.”A US official confirmed this, noting that “It is still not clear when the reserves will be restocked.”The official added that “This depends on the manufacturing pace in the US. The change is also part of the US pivot toward China and Ukraine, which has seen Washington put less of an emphasis on the Middle East.”