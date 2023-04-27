0
Thursday 27 April 2023 - 20:38

Turkey: Erdogan Cancels Planned Appearances over Illness

Story Code : 1054674
In a statement he said that Vice President Fuat Oktay would take over a number of his speaking engagements.

“Today I will rest at home under the advice of our doctors,” Erdogan said on his official Twitter account.

He further mentioned that “With God's permission, we will continue our program from tomorrow. On this occasion, I wish all my citizens health, peace and enjoyment.”

The Turkish president was set on Wednesday to make three appearances in the central Anatolian provinces, just weeks ahead of elections that could potentially see him and his Justice and Development Party [AKP] lose power for the first time since 2002.

Hours after the initial statement, another AKP vice-president, Erkan Kandemir, said that Erdogan had also cancelled his program for Thursday when he had been due to inaugurate Turkey's first nuclear power station at Akkuyu on the country's southern coast.

Erdogan appeared to suddenly become unwell during an interview on Turkish channel Ulke TV.

The broadcast, which began 90 minutes behind schedule, was cut off in the middle of a question 10 minutes into the show.

Erdogan returned about 15 minutes later to apologize for getting sick, but the show ended a few minutes later.
