Thursday 27 April 2023 - 20:43

Syrian President Emphasizes Need for Economic Ties With Iran

According to Syria's official SANA news agency, the two officials discussed the "new aspects of economic cooperation" and means to strengthen ties in trade, investment, and energy.

President al-Assad emphasized that it is crucial to translate the depth of the political relationship between Syria and Iran into the economic domain. He also stated that both governments need to find ways to increase their growth.

Minister Bazrpash delivered a message from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressing support for expanding economic relations between the two countries. The Iranian minister also highlighted several economic fields, including investment, electricity, and energy, which Iranian-Syrian specialized committees will start working on.

Iran and Syria have had strong political relations for many years, with Tehran supporting Damascus in its fight against foreign-backed militancy since 2011.

Iran has also strongly supported Syria's reconstruction efforts over the past few years following its military successes in defeating militant and terrorist groups and driving them out of regions throughout Syria.
