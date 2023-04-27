Ayatollah Khamenei Condoles Martyrdom of Ayatollah Soleimani

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei expressed condolences over the martyrdom of Iranian senior cleric Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani.

Expressing condolences to Ayatollah Soleimani's family, Ayatollah Khamenei prayed to the Almighty God to bestow forgiveness and blessing on him.Ayatollah Abbasali Soleimani, a member of the Assembly of Experts and also a former representative of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchistan, died in hospital on Wednesday after being shot at a bank in the city of Babolsar.