Thursday 27 April 2023 - 20:53

Ayatollah Khamenei Condoles Martyrdom of Ayatollah Soleimani

Expressing condolences to Ayatollah Soleimani's family, Ayatollah Khamenei prayed to the Almighty God to bestow forgiveness and blessing on him.

Ayatollah Abbasali Soleimani, a member of the Assembly of Experts and also a former representative of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchistan, died in hospital on Wednesday after being shot at a bank in the city of Babolsar.
