Thursday 27 April 2023 - 21:00

Diplomat: Russia Keeping Tabs on Ukraine’s ‘Dirty’ Bomb Potential

"As for the possibility of Ukraine obtaining nuclear arms or creating a ‘dirty’ bomb, any signs of such activity are being very closely monitored by relevant Russian agencies," she noted.

The spokeswoman recalled the "big talk" from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, which is "difficult to interpret other than as an attempt to reconsider Ukraine’s non-nuclear status." "We also remember calls for preventive strikes by NATO on Russia, remarks by Ukrainian active political forces and politicians urging that a nuclear strike be delivered on Russia," TASS quoted her as saying.

"We have repeatedly provided our assessment of these absolutely insane and unacceptable ideas. We do not consider it necessary to analyze the neverending cries that come from the Kyiv regime because sometimes they are indeed in some sick demented condition and it is clear for everyone to see."

"Overall, this yet again demonstrates what the Kyiv regime is all about," the diplomat stressed. "And the necessary conclusions have already been drawn a long time ago both by us and by that part of the international community that views this Kyiv gang as a truly illegitimate phenomenon on an international scale and considers it as such because it has the ability to use its own analysis and assessment instead of talking points and playbooks imposed by the West," Zakharova concluded.
