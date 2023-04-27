0
Thursday 27 April 2023 - 21:07

Stoltenberg: NATO Delivers over 1,500 Armored Vehicles, 230 Tanks to Kyiv

"Overall, through the Contact Group led by the United States, NATO Allies and partners have provided unprecedented support to Ukraine. More than 98% of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine have already been delivered. That means over 1,550 armored vehicles, 230 tanks and other equipment, including vast amounts of ammunition. In total we have trained and equipped more than nine new Ukrainian armored brigades," he pointed out at a meeting with Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel in Brussels.

According to Stoltenberg, NATO believes that providing as many weapons as possible to Kyiv is the best way to facilitate peace in Ukraine because it will allow President Vladimir Zelensky’s regime to be in a strong negotiating position. However, the NATO chief warned against underestimating the Russian army, and claimed that Russia was sending thousands of troops to attack the city of Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine), TASS reported.

Bettel, in turn, noted that Luxembourg did not have weapons to send to Ukraine, which was why it was making a financial contribution, paying for what Kyiv was asking for.
