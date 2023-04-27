US Deliberately Increasing Regional Tensions: Beijing

Islam Times - Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, spokesman of China's Ministry of National Defense, has accused the US of continuing to strengthen its military presence in the South China Sea, which he said is stirring up tensions in the region.

Tan made the comment in response to US officials' recent accusation that claimed China is "militarizing" the South China Sea and therefore the US would enhance its military presence in the Philippines, ChinaDaily reported."China has undisputable sovereignty over islands and their adjacent waters in the South China Sea," Tan said. "China building infrastructure and necessary defensive structures on these islands are a lawful exercise of national sovereignty and entirely legitimate."Tan said other countries have no right to make irresponsible remarks about these actions. He added China has expressed serious concerns about the US' development to new military bases the Philippines on multiple occasions."Currently, the US is strengthening its military deployment in the South China Sea and deliberately heightening tensions. Countries from the region should remain highly vigilant to these developments," he said.The Chinese military will resolutely defend the country's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights, and will firmly safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea, Tan concluded.