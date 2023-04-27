0
Thursday 27 April 2023 - 22:14

Israelis Hit by Extensive Power Cuts across Occupation Entity

“Due to a malfunction in one of the production units at the Haifa power station, power outages have occurred in several areas across the country that rely on electricity from that source,” the Israeli Electric Corporation (IEC) said in a statement.

IEC Director-General told Reshet Bet Radio that the power outage was likely a “technical fault caused by excessive consumption” and that “it almost certainly was not a cyber attack”.
Meanwhile, heavy traffic congestion was reported nationwide after power to traffic control systems had also been cut off.
