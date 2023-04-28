0
Friday 28 April 2023 - 13:02

CENTCOM Head Lands in “Israel”: Iran on Top

An official statement stated that “The parties discussed developing regional challenges, with a focus on Iran...”

Gallant shared his concerns in regards to Iran’s progress in its nuclear program and aims to achieve nuclear military capabilities. The two officials also reiterated their commitment “to deepen the unique cooperation and intelligence-sharing between their respective militaries and defense establishments”.

In addition, they stressed the importance of widening military cooperation with regional partners under CENTCOM leadership. The meeting was attended by the “Israeli” Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi and other senior officials.

At the end of the visit, a working meeting was held between the two commanders, during which they discussed the continued expansion of cooperation and the sharing of operational capabilities between the armies.

According to reports, in the coming weeks, additional meetings of the deputy chief of staff and the deputy commander of CENTCOM will be held in conjunction with the operational staffs to continue the operational planning between the armies.
