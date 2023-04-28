0
Friday 28 April 2023 - 13:03

Abdollahian Meets Al-Nakhaleh in Beirut: “Israel” on Path of Decline

Story Code : 1054769
Abdollahian Meets Al-Nakhaleh in Beirut: “Israel” on Path of Decline
Al-Nakhaleh made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Beirut on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest regional developments, the recent “Israeli” attacks, and the resistance against the “Israeli” aggressions.

Referring to the principled policy of Iran in supporting the oppressed Palestinian nation against the Zionist entity, Amir Abdollahian emphasized the necessity of unity among Palestinian groups as well as the unity of Muslim governments and nations in supporting the Palestinian nation and taking effective and deterrent measures against the aggressive actions of the Zionists.

For his part, Al-Nakhaleh hailed the political support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Palestine in regional and international forums, adding that “the Palestinian Resistance groups are in their best position now.”
Comment


Featured Stories
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
28 April 2023
Iran Captures Marshal Islands Oil Tanker after Violating Maritime Law
Iran Captures Marshal Islands Oil Tanker after Violating Maritime Law
28 April 2023
CENTCOM Head Lands in “Israel”: Iran on Top
CENTCOM Head Lands in “Israel”: Iran on Top
28 April 2023
Pentagon Leak Suspect May Still Have Access to Classified Info
Pentagon Leak Suspect May Still Have Access to Classified Info
27 April 2023
New Poll: 44% of Democrats Believe “Israel’s” Segregation Similar to Apartheid
New Poll: 44% of Democrats Believe “Israel’s” Segregation Similar to Apartheid
27 April 2023
Zelensky’s Top Adviser: US Blamed for Ukraine Conflict
Zelensky’s Top Adviser: US Blamed for Ukraine Conflict
27 April 2023
Biden Threatens North Korea With Annihilation
Biden Threatens North Korea With Annihilation
27 April 2023
The Multi-Front War: Dark Days Await “Israel”
The Multi-Front War: Dark Days Await “Israel”
26 April 2023
British Depleted Uranium Shipped to Ukraine
British Depleted Uranium Shipped to Ukraine
26 April 2023
Assembly of Experts Member Sheikh Abbas Ali Soleimani Assassinated in Northern Iran
Assembly of Experts Member Sheikh Abbas Ali Soleimani Assassinated in Northern Iran
26 April 2023
UN: No Sign Sudan Warring Parties Ready to Negotiate
UN: No Sign Sudan Warring Parties Ready to Negotiate
26 April 2023
Iran Cautions against Harmful Humanitarian Effects of UCMs
Iran Cautions against Harmful Humanitarian Effects of UCMs
25 April 2023