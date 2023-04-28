Abdollahian Meets Al-Nakhaleh in Beirut: “Israel” on Path of Decline

Islam Times - Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh confirmed that the “Israeli” entity is on the path of decline and destruction.

Al-Nakhaleh made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Beirut on Thursday.During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest regional developments, the recent “Israeli” attacks, and the resistance against the “Israeli” aggressions.Referring to the principled policy of Iran in supporting the oppressed Palestinian nation against the Zionist entity, Amir Abdollahian emphasized the necessity of unity among Palestinian groups as well as the unity of Muslim governments and nations in supporting the Palestinian nation and taking effective and deterrent measures against the aggressive actions of the Zionists.For his part, Al-Nakhaleh hailed the political support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Palestine in regional and international forums, adding that “the Palestinian Resistance groups are in their best position now.”