Freedom of Palestine Close: Iranian Spokesman

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani highlighted the serious crises that have engulfed the Zionist regime, saying the liberation of Palestine is not distant.

“The day when the evil Israeli regime was established is the day of the occupation of a country and the territory belonging to a nation (Palestine), which is referred to as Nakba Day,” Kanaani said in a post on his Twitter account on Friday.“Contrary to what the Zionists and their Western supporters say, Israel is not a democratic state formed in a nationless land, but an occupying army that has dominated the land of another nation and has formed an ethnic and racial state,” he added.“The US and Europe should be ashamed of themselves for helping the occupation of a nation’s land, for having a decisive participation in the establishment of a racial government, and also for having turned a blind eye for 75 years to the most egregious crimes against humanity perpetrated by this usurping regime and having sided with the oppressor,” the spokesman stated, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.“Despite the 75-year-long repression against the oppressed Palestinian nation, the apartheid regime is today suffering more than ever from internal division, decay and the crisis of its fake identity, and the end of Nakba and freedom of Palestine are close,” he concluded.His tweets were published ahead of the anniversary of the creation of the Israeli regime, known among Palestinians as the day of Nakba.Every year on May 15, Palestinians around the world mark the Nakba, or catastrophe, referring to the ethnic cleansing of Palestine in 1948.Having secured the support of the British government for the creation of a Jewish state in Palestine, on May 14, 1948, as soon as the British Mandate expired, Zionist forces declared the establishment of Israel, triggering the first Arab-Israeli war.Zionist military forces expelled at least 750,000 Palestinians from their homes and lands and captured 78 percent of historic Palestine. The remaining 22 percent was divided into what are now the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip.