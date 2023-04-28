0
Friday 28 April 2023 - 21:07

Pentagon Activities in Ukraine Aimed at Developing Biological Weapons, Russia Warns

Story Code : 1054848
Pentagon Activities in Ukraine Aimed at Developing Biological Weapons, Russia Warns
"Taking Ukraine as example, we see the dual purpose of these programs and their actual focus on the development of biological weapons components, which is a direct violation of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention," Shoigu said at the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Defense Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, TASS reported.

According to him, US military-biological activities are of particular concern. "We have repeatedly conveyed our concerns to the world community and noted that the Pentagon's implementation of military-biological programs on its territory and beyond it poses a serious threat to other states and entire regions," Shoigu said.

At the same time, he noted that part of the US’ strategy in the sphere of biological security was the transfer of the most dangerous research to third countries.

"All these activities continue, including due to the inarticulate reaction of some states, which are afraid of confrontation with the American authorities," the Russian defense chief said.

He also noted that in light of these circumstances, Russian specialists will continue to closely monitor Washington's plans and share information about emerging biological threats.
Comment


Featured Stories
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
28 April 2023
Iran Captures Marshal Islands Oil Tanker after Violating Maritime Law
Iran Captures Marshal Islands Oil Tanker after Violating Maritime Law
28 April 2023
CENTCOM Head Lands in “Israel”: Iran on Top
CENTCOM Head Lands in “Israel”: Iran on Top
28 April 2023
Pentagon Leak Suspect May Still Have Access to Classified Info
Pentagon Leak Suspect May Still Have Access to Classified Info
27 April 2023
New Poll: 44% of Democrats Believe “Israel’s” Segregation Similar to Apartheid
New Poll: 44% of Democrats Believe “Israel’s” Segregation Similar to Apartheid
27 April 2023
Zelensky’s Top Adviser: US Blamed for Ukraine Conflict
Zelensky’s Top Adviser: US Blamed for Ukraine Conflict
27 April 2023
Biden Threatens North Korea With Annihilation
Biden Threatens North Korea With Annihilation
27 April 2023
The Multi-Front War: Dark Days Await “Israel”
The Multi-Front War: Dark Days Await “Israel”
26 April 2023
British Depleted Uranium Shipped to Ukraine
British Depleted Uranium Shipped to Ukraine
26 April 2023
Assembly of Experts Member Sheikh Abbas Ali Soleimani Assassinated in Northern Iran
Assembly of Experts Member Sheikh Abbas Ali Soleimani Assassinated in Northern Iran
26 April 2023
UN: No Sign Sudan Warring Parties Ready to Negotiate
UN: No Sign Sudan Warring Parties Ready to Negotiate
26 April 2023
Iran Cautions against Harmful Humanitarian Effects of UCMs
Iran Cautions against Harmful Humanitarian Effects of UCMs
25 April 2023