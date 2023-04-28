0
Friday 28 April 2023 - 21:08

Russia Abiding by Moratorium on Nuclear Weapons Testing: Kremlin

Nuclear tensions between Russia and the United States have increased since the start of the conflict with Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned that Russia is ready to use its nuclear arsenal if necessary to defend its "territorial integrity".

In February, Putin announced Russia was suspending its participation in the New START treaty, the last remaining nuclear arms pact with the United States, which limits the number of strategic warheads each side can deploy.
