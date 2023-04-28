0
Friday 28 April 2023 - 21:09

Quds Brigades Say They Targeted Israeli Regime Checkpoint

Story Code : 1054850
Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad, announced on Friday morning that their forces managed to fire at the checkpoint of the Zionist military in the Jerzim district in Nablus.

According to this Yemeni Al-Masirah report, the al-Quds Brigades emphasized that their forces managed to target the checkpoint of the Zionist soldiers at 3 am today local time and returned safely to their bases.

Yesterday, the Hebrew-language media announced that the Zionist soldiers shot at a young Palestinian claiming that he was planning to attack them with a knife and killed him.

In the videos published on social networks, it can be seen that one of the Zionist soldiers asked this young Palestinian to get out of the car, and immediately after getting out, he shoots at him and killed this young man.

The Palestinian resistance groups demanded a response to the martyrdom of "Ahmad Yaqoub Taha" following the martyrdom of this Palestinian youth in the village of Haris, west of the town of "Salfit" located in the West Bank.

The Islamic resistance movement Hamas emphasized that the resistance of the Palestinian nation will continue with might to finally lead to the realization of the national goals for the liberation of the Palestinian land and the cleansing of the holy places and the return of the refugees and the release of the Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons.
