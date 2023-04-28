0
Friday 28 April 2023 - 21:16

Syria: Israeli Attacks Synchronizing with ISIL Aggression Prove They Are Two Sides of the Same Coin

Story Code : 1054855
Syria: Israeli Attacks Synchronizing with ISIL Aggression Prove They Are Two Sides of the Same Coin
“That escalation comes at a time when the Syrian people are struggling to overcome the difficult humanitarian situation as a result of the devastating earthquake, while the Israeli occupation forces have escalated their attacks on Syrian territory over the past weeks and days , and the American forces which illegally occupy parts in northeast of the country, have increased their attacks on Syrian sovereignty and plundered the resources of the Syrians,” Sabbagh said in a statement at UN Security council session on the Humanitarian and political issues in Syria.

He added that the terrorist groups also attacked civilians and prevented humanitarian aid from reaching Syrian people in the affected areas in the northwest in addition to the economic measures imposed on the country.

He went on to say that the Israeli entity continued its attacks on Syrian lands, which affected residential buildings, civilian airports, and infrastructure in Damascus and its surroundings, the southern region, Aleppo, Homs, and its countryside, killing a number of civilians.

Sabbagh renewed Syria’s demand to the UN to condemn all forms of violating Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Comment


Featured Stories
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
28 April 2023
Iran Captures Marshal Islands Oil Tanker after Violating Maritime Law
Iran Captures Marshal Islands Oil Tanker after Violating Maritime Law
28 April 2023
CENTCOM Head Lands in “Israel”: Iran on Top
CENTCOM Head Lands in “Israel”: Iran on Top
28 April 2023
Pentagon Leak Suspect May Still Have Access to Classified Info
Pentagon Leak Suspect May Still Have Access to Classified Info
27 April 2023
New Poll: 44% of Democrats Believe “Israel’s” Segregation Similar to Apartheid
New Poll: 44% of Democrats Believe “Israel’s” Segregation Similar to Apartheid
27 April 2023
Zelensky’s Top Adviser: US Blamed for Ukraine Conflict
Zelensky’s Top Adviser: US Blamed for Ukraine Conflict
27 April 2023
Biden Threatens North Korea With Annihilation
Biden Threatens North Korea With Annihilation
27 April 2023
The Multi-Front War: Dark Days Await “Israel”
The Multi-Front War: Dark Days Await “Israel”
26 April 2023
British Depleted Uranium Shipped to Ukraine
British Depleted Uranium Shipped to Ukraine
26 April 2023
Assembly of Experts Member Sheikh Abbas Ali Soleimani Assassinated in Northern Iran
Assembly of Experts Member Sheikh Abbas Ali Soleimani Assassinated in Northern Iran
26 April 2023
UN: No Sign Sudan Warring Parties Ready to Negotiate
UN: No Sign Sudan Warring Parties Ready to Negotiate
26 April 2023
Iran Cautions against Harmful Humanitarian Effects of UCMs
Iran Cautions against Harmful Humanitarian Effects of UCMs
25 April 2023