Syria: Israeli Attacks Synchronizing with ISIL Aggression Prove They Are Two Sides of the Same Coin

Islam Times - Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Bassam Sabbagh, said that the escalation of Israeli attacks on Syrian territory and their coincidence with ISIL aggression show faces of similarity between their terrorism and coordination, and prove that they are two sides of the same coin with the aim of prolonging the crisis in Syria.

“That escalation comes at a time when the Syrian people are struggling to overcome the difficult humanitarian situation as a result of the devastating earthquake, while the Israeli occupation forces have escalated their attacks on Syrian territory over the past weeks and days , and the American forces which illegally occupy parts in northeast of the country, have increased their attacks on Syrian sovereignty and plundered the resources of the Syrians,” Sabbagh said in a statement at UN Security council session on the Humanitarian and political issues in Syria.He added that the terrorist groups also attacked civilians and prevented humanitarian aid from reaching Syrian people in the affected areas in the northwest in addition to the economic measures imposed on the country.He went on to say that the Israeli entity continued its attacks on Syrian lands, which affected residential buildings, civilian airports, and infrastructure in Damascus and its surroundings, the southern region, Aleppo, Homs, and its countryside, killing a number of civilians.Sabbagh renewed Syria’s demand to the UN to condemn all forms of violating Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.