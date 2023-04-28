Hezbollah’s Qassem Voices Optimism over Reaching Presidential Settlement in Lebanon

Islam Times - Foreign states realize now it can’t impose its own choice on the presidency post, Hezbollah Deputy Chief Sheikh Naim Qassem told Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar on Friday.

“We backed Sleiman Frangieh for presidency over his patriotic characteristics that serves the national interests of Lebanon as well as its role and position,” Sheikh Qassem said.He noted that France backs Frangieh as Paris realizes importance of reaching a settlement regarding the presidential elections.“Day after another, we are coming closer towards reaching a settlement.”The deputy Hezbollah chief said the implementation of the Iran-Saudi deal has been accelerating, pointing to the meetings held by the two regional countries’ FMs.“Steps towards reaching a settlement in Yemen also become obvious in a way that reflects Iran and Saudi’s keenness to make the deal successful,” Sheikh Qassem added, noting that the regional affairs are “linked together.”Meanwhile, he stressed that US and ‘Israel’ won’t be able to hinder the Iranian-Saudi rapprochement and its positive reflections in the region “as we are heading towards a multipolar world.”In this context, Sheikh Qassem stressed importance of utilizing from the positive regional conditions, calling on Lebanese powers to cooperate in a bid to reach the presidential settlement.