State Media: Civilians Injured in “Israeli” Strikes on Syria

Islam Times - An “Israeli” air raid targeting Syria’s Homs region has left three civilians wounded, the Syrian Arab News Agency [SANA] reports. The military said it intercepted some of the incoming missiles, but that several found their targets.

Blasts erupted in Homs during the early hours of Saturday morning after “a number of missiles” rained down on the city and its surrounding area, SANA said, citing an unnamed military official, who said the strikes were launched from airspace over northern Lebanon.The attack resulted in the “injury of three civilians, the ignition of a civilian gas tank, and the burning of a number of tanks and trucks,” the source added, also claiming that Syrian air defenses “intercepted the aggressor’s missiles and shot down some of them.”The “Israel” Occupation Forces [IOF] did not confirm any operations on Saturday, in line with its usual policy to refrain from commenting on particular strikes. “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously acknowledged launching “hundreds” of attacks on Syrian soil over the last decade.Syrian media outlets have reported several “Israeli” strikes this month, including shelling near the border with the occupied Golan Heights on Monday.Saturday’s attack on Homs came just hours after Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian visited the Lebanese border with the “Israeli”-occupied Palestinian territories, where he met with local officials, including some Hezbollah members. During the trip, the foreign minister said “positive developments” in the region would lead to the “collapse of the Zionist entity”.