Saturday 29 April 2023 - 08:33

Lavrov Says US-Led Attempts to Isolate Russia Fail

Story Code : 1054941
Addressing the online Global Conference on Multipolarity on Saturday, Russia's top diplomat said, "It seems only natural that efforts by Washington and its satellites to reverse the course of history and force the international community to live up to a ‘rules-based world order’ have failed. I will only mention the completely failed course toward isolating Russia that the Westerners have been pursuing."

"The majority of countries inhabited by some 85% of the world’s population are reluctant to pull the chestnuts out of the fire for former colonial powers," he added, TASS reported.

Ahead of the conference, the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the event would once again make it possible to heed politicians, public dignitaries, journalists, and academic and cultural figures from around the world, who stand up for multipolarity, and for fairer and more democratic inter-state relations.
