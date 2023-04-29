0
Saturday 29 April 2023 - 14:05

Syria's UN Envoy Accuses Israel of Coordinating with Daesh

Story Code : 1054970
Syria
Sabbagh said that the Israeli regime is escalating attacks on Syrian territory, addig that it coincides with Daesh's aggressors, which shows the similarities between their terrorism and coordination.

Sabbagh made these remarks during a session of the UN Security Council on humanitarian and political issues in Syria.

He stated that Israel's continued attacks on Syrian lands have targeted residential buildings, civilian airports, and infrastructure, killing civilians.

Sabbagh renewed Syria's call for the UN to condemn any violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
