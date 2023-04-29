0
Saturday 29 April 2023 - 21:28

Sudanese Hackers Target Israeli Aviation Websites

Story Code : 1055037
Sudanese Hackers Target Israeli Aviation Websites
Palestinian media outlets reported that the websites of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) – an Israeli firearms manufacturer, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. and Evigilo Ltd., which develops and delivers emergency mass-notification and alert multi-channel solutions, went down on Saturday. The attack was claimed by a group of hackers that goes by the name 'Anonymous Sudan.'

The same hacker group recently targeted the websites of the Israeli spy agency Mossad, the so-called internal security service Shin Bet, and several other companies across the occupied territories.

The Hebrew-language Maariv daily newspaper reported on April 24 that various Israeli websites were knocked offline due to a widespread cyber-attack by Anonymous Sudan.

Among those targeted were television, communication companies, banks, service companies, universities, newspapers, and Israel’s water company.

On Wednesday, a group of hackers known as 'Sharp Boys' targeted the Atid vocational training institute, and put the stolen information up for sale after publishing part of it, including a file containing 200,000 names, identification numbers and addresses of the students. The hacker group claimed it had obtained the personal information of Israelis, including identification documents of people who served in the military and police forces of the occupying regime.
