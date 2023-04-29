0
Saturday 29 April 2023 - 21:29

Assad Stresses Necessity to Ditch in US Dollar in Trade

Story Code : 1055038
Assad Stresses Necessity to Ditch in US Dollar in Trade
Bashar Assad made the remarks in a meeting Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Zhai Jun on Saturday where he also praised the Chinese mediation that culminated in the rapprochement and improvement of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which will have a positive impact on the stability of the entire Middle East region,  SANA reported. 

Assad underlined the importance of the Belt and Road Initiative aimed at achieving development and economic cooperation.

The Syrian president stressed that the confrontation with US and the West has been economic in the first place, which makes it increasingly necessary to discard the US dollar in transactions, and that BRICS countries can play a leading role in this area, as well as the option of adopting the Chinese yuan for trade transactions between countries.

For his part, the  Chinese special envoy Zhai Jun expressed his country’s satisfaction with the victory achieved by the Syrian people in their battle against terrorism and considered that a victory for all countries that defend their sovereignty and dignity.

He said that Beijing will support Syria with words and deeds in international forums in defense of truth and justice, and support its battle against hegemony, terrorism and external interference

He expressed his country’s support for the positive developments taking place in the rapprochement between Syria and the Arab countries.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Democrats Fundraise from Arm Dealers Amid Pentagon Budget Fight
US Democrats Fundraise from Arm Dealers Amid Pentagon Budget Fight
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Iranian Workers for Foiling Enemy Plots
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Iranian Workers for Foiling Enemy Plots
29 April 2023
Syria
Syria's UN Envoy Accuses Israel of Coordinating with Daesh
29 April 2023
Putin: Russia Won’t Play By “Rules” Invented by Anyone
Putin: Russia Won’t Play By “Rules” Invented by Anyone
29 April 2023
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
28 April 2023
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
28 April 2023
Iran Captures Marshal Islands Oil Tanker after Violating Maritime Law
Iran Captures Marshal Islands Oil Tanker after Violating Maritime Law
28 April 2023
CENTCOM Head Lands in “Israel”: Iran on Top
CENTCOM Head Lands in “Israel”: Iran on Top
28 April 2023
Pentagon Leak Suspect May Still Have Access to Classified Info
Pentagon Leak Suspect May Still Have Access to Classified Info
27 April 2023
New Poll: 44% of Democrats Believe “Israel’s” Segregation Similar to Apartheid
New Poll: 44% of Democrats Believe “Israel’s” Segregation Similar to Apartheid
27 April 2023
Zelensky’s Top Adviser: US Blamed for Ukraine Conflict
Zelensky’s Top Adviser: US Blamed for Ukraine Conflict
27 April 2023
Biden Threatens North Korea With Annihilation
Biden Threatens North Korea With Annihilation
27 April 2023
The Multi-Front War: Dark Days Await “Israel”
The Multi-Front War: Dark Days Await “Israel”
26 April 2023