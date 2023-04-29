Ayatollah Khamenei: Americans No Friends to Iraq

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei told the Iraqi president not to trust the Americans' friendship claims, saying that even the existence of one single American is too much.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei received the visiting Iraqi president and his accompanying delegation for a meeting on Saturday afternoon.At the start of the meeting, Leader urged the Iraqi side for expansion of bilateral relations, saying, " The expansion of bilateral cooperation and the implementation of agreements are in the interest of both countries."Ayatollah Khamenei also said that "The progress, prosperity, independence, and ascendence of Iraq matter a lot to the Islamic Republic of Iran.""The Islamic Republic of Iran stands with Iraq and we wish for Iraq's progress," the Leader said.The Leader of the Islamic Revolution considered it necessary to expand cooperation by seriously following up on the agreements between the two nations, especially the recent security and economic agreements, saying, "The expansion of relations between Iran and Iraq and its deepening have big enemies. Had it not been for strong historical and religious ties between the two countries, the state of relations would perhaps return to the conditions during Saddam's era."Ayatollah Khamenei further expressed his gratitude to the Iraqi side for their nice hospitality towards the Iranian pilgrims during Arbaeen Procession and non-Arbaeen times, saying that the closeness between the two nations come despite foreign political pressures. He further urged for using that closeness to strengthen bilateral ties.Expressing his satisfaction with the current state of the Iraqi government, he considered it to be the result of the unity of the Iraqi people and groups.The Leader noted that Iraq has good political and religious figures and a great young population, which should be seen as a national treasure.He added that Iraq's unity should be preserved.The Leader of the Islamic Revolution went on to highlight that Americans are not friends of Iraq, adding "Americans are not friends of anyone and have not been committed to their friendship with the Europeans."Ayatollah Khamenei further emphasized, "Even the existence of one single American in Iraq is too much."In the meeting, which was also attended by President Ebrahim Raeisi, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, expressed his great satisfaction with meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and said, "Our relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are continuous and strong relations in various areas and fields."Referring to his meetings and talks with Iranian officials, he added, "Iraq makes its utmost efforts to deepen relations with Iran and put into operation some remaining issues between the two countries."The Iraqi President also expressed his gratitude for the assistance and support of the Iranian government and people at different times, especially during the time of the fight against terrorism.