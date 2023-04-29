0
Saturday 29 April 2023 - 21:33

Blast Happens in Elbit Systems Ltd. Near Tel Aviv

Story Code : 1055042
Blast Happens in Elbit Systems Ltd. Near Tel Aviv
As the Israeli media source Hadshot Hamot reported on Saturday, an explosion happened in the Elbit military equipment factory in the occupied territories of Palestine.

In the wake of the blast, ambulances were sent to the place of the accident. 

The Israeli sources released no further information about the incident.  

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based international defense electronics company engaged in a wide range of programs throughout the world. 

The company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, electronic warfare suites, signal intelligence (SIGINT) systems, data links, and communications systems and radios. 
Comment


Featured Stories
US Democrats Fundraise from Arm Dealers Amid Pentagon Budget Fight
US Democrats Fundraise from Arm Dealers Amid Pentagon Budget Fight
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Iranian Workers for Foiling Enemy Plots
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Iranian Workers for Foiling Enemy Plots
29 April 2023
Syria
Syria's UN Envoy Accuses Israel of Coordinating with Daesh
29 April 2023
Putin: Russia Won’t Play By “Rules” Invented by Anyone
Putin: Russia Won’t Play By “Rules” Invented by Anyone
29 April 2023
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
28 April 2023
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
28 April 2023
Iran Captures Marshal Islands Oil Tanker after Violating Maritime Law
Iran Captures Marshal Islands Oil Tanker after Violating Maritime Law
28 April 2023
CENTCOM Head Lands in “Israel”: Iran on Top
CENTCOM Head Lands in “Israel”: Iran on Top
28 April 2023
Pentagon Leak Suspect May Still Have Access to Classified Info
Pentagon Leak Suspect May Still Have Access to Classified Info
27 April 2023
New Poll: 44% of Democrats Believe “Israel’s” Segregation Similar to Apartheid
New Poll: 44% of Democrats Believe “Israel’s” Segregation Similar to Apartheid
27 April 2023
Zelensky’s Top Adviser: US Blamed for Ukraine Conflict
Zelensky’s Top Adviser: US Blamed for Ukraine Conflict
27 April 2023
Biden Threatens North Korea With Annihilation
Biden Threatens North Korea With Annihilation
27 April 2023
The Multi-Front War: Dark Days Await “Israel”
The Multi-Front War: Dark Days Await “Israel”
26 April 2023