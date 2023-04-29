Blast Happens in Elbit Systems Ltd. Near Tel Aviv

Islam Times - Israeli sources reported a blast in a military equipment factory, Elbit Systems Ltd. near Tel Aviv.

As the Israeli media source Hadshot Hamot reported on Saturday, an explosion happened in the Elbit military equipment factory in the occupied territories of Palestine.In the wake of the blast, ambulances were sent to the place of the accident.The Israeli sources released no further information about the incident.Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based international defense electronics company engaged in a wide range of programs throughout the world.The company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, electronic warfare suites, signal intelligence (SIGINT) systems, data links, and communications systems and radios.