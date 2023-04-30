0
Sunday 30 April 2023 - 00:11

Israeli Opposition Can Secure 70 Knesset Seats in Any Election: Poll

Story Code : 1055063
Israeli Opposition Can Secure 70 Knesset Seats in Any Election: Poll
In the survey, Yesh Atid, led by Yair Lapid, continues to weaken and stands at 17 mandates. Likud, led by Netanyahu, also weakens by 3 mandates, achieving a low of just 23 seats.

The poll also shows that the bloc of opposition parties continues to grow and has reached 70 mandates, with the current government coalition, which currently holds 64 seats, receiving just 50.

In the poll, Meretz and Labor pass the electoral threshold, with each of them receiving 4 mandates. However, they stand on the edge of the electoral threshold with 3.4% for Meretz and 3.3% for Labor. Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit is also in a similar situation with 3.7%.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Democrats Fundraise from Arm Dealers Amid Pentagon Budget Fight
US Democrats Fundraise from Arm Dealers Amid Pentagon Budget Fight
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Iranian Workers for Foiling Enemy Plots
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Iranian Workers for Foiling Enemy Plots
29 April 2023
Syria
Syria's UN Envoy Accuses Israel of Coordinating with Daesh
29 April 2023
Putin: Russia Won’t Play By “Rules” Invented by Anyone
Putin: Russia Won’t Play By “Rules” Invented by Anyone
29 April 2023
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
28 April 2023
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
28 April 2023
Iran Captures Marshal Islands Oil Tanker after Violating Maritime Law
Iran Captures Marshal Islands Oil Tanker after Violating Maritime Law
28 April 2023
CENTCOM Head Lands in “Israel”: Iran on Top
CENTCOM Head Lands in “Israel”: Iran on Top
28 April 2023
Pentagon Leak Suspect May Still Have Access to Classified Info
Pentagon Leak Suspect May Still Have Access to Classified Info
27 April 2023
New Poll: 44% of Democrats Believe “Israel’s” Segregation Similar to Apartheid
New Poll: 44% of Democrats Believe “Israel’s” Segregation Similar to Apartheid
27 April 2023
Zelensky’s Top Adviser: US Blamed for Ukraine Conflict
Zelensky’s Top Adviser: US Blamed for Ukraine Conflict
27 April 2023
Biden Threatens North Korea With Annihilation
Biden Threatens North Korea With Annihilation
27 April 2023
The Multi-Front War: Dark Days Await “Israel”
The Multi-Front War: Dark Days Await “Israel”
26 April 2023