Israeli Opposition Can Secure 70 Knesset Seats in Any Election: Poll
Story Code : 1055063
In the survey, Yesh Atid, led by Yair Lapid, continues to weaken and stands at 17 mandates. Likud, led by Netanyahu, also weakens by 3 mandates, achieving a low of just 23 seats.
The poll also shows that the bloc of opposition parties continues to grow and has reached 70 mandates, with the current government coalition, which currently holds 64 seats, receiving just 50.
In the poll, Meretz and Labor pass the electoral threshold, with each of them receiving 4 mandates. However, they stand on the edge of the electoral threshold with 3.4% for Meretz and 3.3% for Labor. Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit is also in a similar situation with 3.7%.