Israeli Opposition Can Secure 70 Knesset Seats in Any Election: Poll

Islam Times - The “National Unity” Party, led by Benny Gantz, continues to grow stronger – mainly at the expense of stripping away votes from Yesh Atid and Likud – as it reaches a high of 28 seats in a new Maariv poll, conducted by the director of the Panels Politics Institute, Dr. Menachem Lazar.

In the survey, Yesh Atid, led by Yair Lapid, continues to weaken and stands at 17 mandates. Likud, led by Netanyahu, also weakens by 3 mandates, achieving a low of just 23 seats.The poll also shows that the bloc of opposition parties continues to grow and has reached 70 mandates, with the current government coalition, which currently holds 64 seats, receiving just 50.In the poll, Meretz and Labor pass the electoral threshold, with each of them receiving 4 mandates. However, they stand on the edge of the electoral threshold with 3.4% for Meretz and 3.3% for Labor. Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit is also in a similar situation with 3.7%.