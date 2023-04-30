0
Sunday 30 April 2023 - 00:13

Wife of Palestinian Prisoner Khader Adnan Pleads Sayyed Nasrallah: Sheikh is about to Embrace Martyrdom

Story Code : 1055065
Wife of Palestinian Prisoner Khader Adnan Pleads Sayyed Nasrallah: Sheikh is about to Embrace Martyrdom
Moussa clarified that the sheikh is suffering from harsh conditions at the Zionist Ramla prison and is about to embrace martyrdom.

Adnan, has been on hunger strike for around 85 consecutive days in protest of his detention without charge or trial by the Israeli occupation authorities.

The 44-year-old detainee, who is being held in the Ramla Prison Clinic, is in serious health condition and faces a high risk of death, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

The PPS states that Adnan is at a dangerous stage and is refusing to take medication or undergo medical examinations due to Israeli authorities refusing to heed his demands.

Adnan was arrested on February 5 by Israeli occupation forces in his hometown of Arraba. His home was searched and vandalized during his arrest.

Adnan’s history of being arrested and imprisoned by the Israeli occupation authorities dates back 20 years, with a total of twelve arrests leading to a cumulative eight years spent behind bars.

Adnan previously went on hunger strikes four times while in detention, with his 67-day hunger strike in 2012 leading to other Palestinian prisoners held under administrative detention joining him in protest.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Democrats Fundraise from Arm Dealers Amid Pentagon Budget Fight
US Democrats Fundraise from Arm Dealers Amid Pentagon Budget Fight
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Iranian Workers for Foiling Enemy Plots
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Iranian Workers for Foiling Enemy Plots
29 April 2023
Syria
Syria's UN Envoy Accuses Israel of Coordinating with Daesh
29 April 2023
Putin: Russia Won’t Play By “Rules” Invented by Anyone
Putin: Russia Won’t Play By “Rules” Invented by Anyone
29 April 2023
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
28 April 2023
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
28 April 2023
Iran Captures Marshal Islands Oil Tanker after Violating Maritime Law
Iran Captures Marshal Islands Oil Tanker after Violating Maritime Law
28 April 2023
CENTCOM Head Lands in “Israel”: Iran on Top
CENTCOM Head Lands in “Israel”: Iran on Top
28 April 2023
Pentagon Leak Suspect May Still Have Access to Classified Info
Pentagon Leak Suspect May Still Have Access to Classified Info
27 April 2023
New Poll: 44% of Democrats Believe “Israel’s” Segregation Similar to Apartheid
New Poll: 44% of Democrats Believe “Israel’s” Segregation Similar to Apartheid
27 April 2023
Zelensky’s Top Adviser: US Blamed for Ukraine Conflict
Zelensky’s Top Adviser: US Blamed for Ukraine Conflict
27 April 2023
Biden Threatens North Korea With Annihilation
Biden Threatens North Korea With Annihilation
27 April 2023
The Multi-Front War: Dark Days Await “Israel”
The Multi-Front War: Dark Days Await “Israel”
26 April 2023