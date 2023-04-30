Wife of Palestinian Prisoner Khader Adnan Pleads Sayyed Nasrallah: Sheikh is about to Embrace Martyrdom

Islam Times - Wife of the Palestinian detainee Khader Adnan, Randa Moussa, pleaded Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah to have his say in the case of the prisoner.

Moussa clarified that the sheikh is suffering from harsh conditions at the Zionist Ramla prison and is about to embrace martyrdom.Adnan, has been on hunger strike for around 85 consecutive days in protest of his detention without charge or trial by the Israeli occupation authorities.The 44-year-old detainee, who is being held in the Ramla Prison Clinic, is in serious health condition and faces a high risk of death, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).The PPS states that Adnan is at a dangerous stage and is refusing to take medication or undergo medical examinations due to Israeli authorities refusing to heed his demands.Adnan was arrested on February 5 by Israeli occupation forces in his hometown of Arraba. His home was searched and vandalized during his arrest.Adnan’s history of being arrested and imprisoned by the Israeli occupation authorities dates back 20 years, with a total of twelve arrests leading to a cumulative eight years spent behind bars.Adnan previously went on hunger strikes four times while in detention, with his 67-day hunger strike in 2012 leading to other Palestinian prisoners held under administrative detention joining him in protest.