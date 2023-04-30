0
Sunday 30 April 2023 - 00:14

None in ‘Israel’ Dares to Fight Hezbollah: Zionist Circles

Story Code : 1055066
The military analyst Alon Ben David said that Al-Aqsa Mosque will be the main cause of escalation in the West Bank and Gaza, adding that Hezbollah is accumulating power and that none in the entity dares to fight it.

The Israeli analysts also considered that internal rifts in ‘Israel’ contribute to debilitating the Zionist power, adding that Israel’s enemies are utilizing those divisions.

Former Head of Zionist “National Security” Council Gayora Iland said that Iran and its allies believe that ‘Israel’ is now politically isolated and are now more motivated to attack it.

Head of Zionist “National Security” Council Tzachi Hanegbi said that Israel’s enemies may carry out new schemes based on the internal sedition storming the Zionist entity.
