Islam Times - Nine people died and 11 have been hospitalized after a gas leak in Ludhiana in the northern Indian state of Punjab, the country's ANI news agency reported on Sunday.

A team from National Disaster Response Force was at the site, according to the video feed shared by ANI.NDRF teams have been rushed to the factory and a team of doctors and a fire brigade also reached the spot."Definitely, it is a gas leak case. The NDRF team is present at the spot to evacuate the people and will conduct the rescue operation. 9 people died in this incident and 11 are sick," says Swati, SDM Ludhiana West, Reuters reported."Exact reason will only come when we will go to the incident spot. We are waiting for the NDRF, they are specialized in this," another officer said.Police officials were seen patrolling, wearing masks, and asking locals to keep out of a cordoned area, the video showed.The incident caused panic among the locals, some of whom even left their homes to save lives.