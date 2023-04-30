0
Sunday 30 April 2023 - 10:05

Cuban Parl. Speaker Blames US for Fomenting Ukraine Conflict

Story Code : 1055132
The US leadership is responsible for fueling the conflict in Ukraine and is trying, through media pressure, to blame Russia for the crisis, the President of the National Assembly of People's Power, Cuba's parliament, said on Saturday.

"We reiterate on behalf of the Cuban parliament the most vigorous condemnation of the unilateral sanctions imposed against Russia," he said at a meeting with State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin in Havana.

"We oppose the policy of isolating Russia through a powerful media campaign aimed at inciting hatred against Russia, which they seek to blame for the escalation of the conflict. We are well aware of how the US government operates, the true culprit of this problem," TASS quoted Lazo as saying.

Lazo noted that Cuba also condemns the policy of NATO expansion and bringing NATO closer to Russia's borders.

On Saturday, the Russian Foreign Minister said that efforts by the US and its satellites to isolate Moscow are failing completely, with the global majority being unwilling ‘to pull the chestnuts out of the fire’ for former colonial powers.
