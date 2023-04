Islam Times - The chief of the Iranian Police Criminal Investigation Department of Saravan County in the southwest province of Sistan and Baluchistan was martyred in an armed attack.

Iran’s Nour News, affiliated with the country’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), reported on Sunday morning that unknown gunmen shot at the car of the Saravan chief of the Iranian Police Criminal Investigation Department.According to the report, major Ali Reza Shahraki was martyred and his wife was severely wounded.The police announced that identifying the perpetrators of the attack is on the agenda.