0
Sunday 30 April 2023 - 11:08

Medvedev Urges to Inflict Crushing Defeat on Ukraine's Military

Story Code : 1055137
Medvedev Urges to Inflict Crushing Defeat on Ukraine
In a post on Telegram, Dmitry Medvedev said the mentioned measures are "the only possible response" to Ukrainian officials' calls demanding more weapons, their promises to take back Crimea, and warnings that the war may last for decades.

The former Russian president also said such statements cannot be underestimated, as they serve for supporting the combat spirit in Ukraine's armed forces and getting more support from donors.

Medvedev said the only possible response to such intentions of Ukraine includes inflicting "crushing military defeat on the armed forces of Ukraine" and carrying out "acts of retaliation against key figures ... regardless of their location and without limitation."

"Otherwise, they will not calm down, ... and the war will last for a long time. Our country doesn't need it," he said.
