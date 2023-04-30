Islam Times - The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council has said that a "crushing defeat" and "acts of retaliation against key figures" in Ukraine are necessary to stop the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war.

In a post on Telegram, Dmitry Medvedev said the mentioned measures are "the only possible response" to Ukrainian officials' calls demanding more weapons, their promises to take back Crimea, and warnings that the war may last for decades.The former Russian president also said such statements cannot be underestimated, as they serve for supporting the combat spirit in Ukraine's armed forces and getting more support from donors.Medvedev said the only possible response to such intentions of Ukraine includes inflicting "crushing military defeat on the armed forces of Ukraine" and carrying out "acts of retaliation against key figures ... regardless of their location and without limitation.""Otherwise, they will not calm down, ... and the war will last for a long time. Our country doesn't need it," he said.