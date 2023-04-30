0
Sunday 30 April 2023 - 21:25

Iran Has Hit Israeli Regime from Within: Intelligence Minister

Story Code : 1055210
Iran Has Hit Israeli Regime from Within: Intelligence Minister
In comments at a meeting in Iran’s Markazi Province on Sunday, Esmaeil Khatib praised the country’s great achievements in dealing with the Zionist regime. 

By God’s grace, the Islamic Republic of Iran has achieved major success in counteracting the Zionist regime’s domestic and foreign measures and operations, the intelligence minister stated.

Khatib noted that Iran’s success in thwarting the Israeli plots results from the cooperation and synergy among the Iranian intelligence and security organizations.

In remarks on April 22, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei urged the Muslim world to seize the great opportunity provided by the acceleration of the decline of the Zionist regime which has begun since a couple of years ago.

“Several decades ago, (David) Ben-Gurion, one of the founders of the fake regime, said ‘We will be destroyed whenever our deterrent power ends.’ The world is currently witnessing this reality and if nothing happens, the end of the usurping regime is close. This too is one of the blessings that has risen from the sacrifices of the devoted Palestinian youth in the West Bank and other occupied areas,” the Leader stated in a meeting with a group of Iranian officials and ambassadors from the Islamic countries in Tehran.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Sends More Military Equipment to Ain al-Assad
US Sends More Military Equipment to Ain al-Assad
Cuban Parl. Speaker Blames US for Fomenting Ukraine Conflict
Cuban Parl. Speaker Blames US for Fomenting Ukraine Conflict
30 April 2023
Pentagon Leaks: Key Emerging Powers Avoid Backing US Standoff with Russia, China
Pentagon Leaks: Key Emerging Powers Avoid Backing US Standoff with Russia, China
30 April 2023
US Democrats Fundraise from Arm Dealers Amid Pentagon Budget Fight
US Democrats Fundraise from Arm Dealers Amid Pentagon Budget Fight
29 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Iranian Workers for Foiling Enemy Plots
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Iranian Workers for Foiling Enemy Plots
29 April 2023
Syria
Syria's UN Envoy Accuses Israel of Coordinating with Daesh
29 April 2023
Putin: Russia Won’t Play By “Rules” Invented by Anyone
Putin: Russia Won’t Play By “Rules” Invented by Anyone
29 April 2023
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
28 April 2023
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
28 April 2023
Iran Captures Marshal Islands Oil Tanker after Violating Maritime Law
Iran Captures Marshal Islands Oil Tanker after Violating Maritime Law
28 April 2023
CENTCOM Head Lands in “Israel”: Iran on Top
CENTCOM Head Lands in “Israel”: Iran on Top
28 April 2023
Pentagon Leak Suspect May Still Have Access to Classified Info
Pentagon Leak Suspect May Still Have Access to Classified Info
27 April 2023
New Poll: 44% of Democrats Believe “Israel’s” Segregation Similar to Apartheid
New Poll: 44% of Democrats Believe “Israel’s” Segregation Similar to Apartheid
27 April 2023