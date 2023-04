Islam Times - Two Turkish soldiers were killed after a landmine detonated at a checkpoint in the northern Syrian city of Tell Abyad, local media reported on Sunday.

According to Russia Today Arabic Language TV website, in the incident, 2 members of the Turkish army were killed and more than 7 others were wounded.The wounded are reported to be members of Turkish-backed armed groups in Tell Abyad, which is controlled by the Turkish military and its affiliate armed groups.