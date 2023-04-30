0
Sunday 30 April 2023 - 21:33

Chinese Defense Minister: China to Cooperate with Other SCO Countries on Security

Story Code : 1055216
Chinese Defense Minister: China to Cooperate with Other SCO Countries on Security
According to the Chinese government's English websites, Li said when attending the SCO defense ministers' meeting in the Indian capital that the ministerial meeting has become a key platform for SCO countries to strengthen strategic communication and discuss security cooperation.

Important consensuses have been reached at the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Samarkand, Uzbekistan last September, he noted.

China is willing to join hands with other SCO members to implement the Global Security Initiative, deepen strategic mutual trust, enhance anti-terrorism cooperation, expand fields for cooperation and improve cooperation mechanisms, so as to contribute to global and regional peace and stability, Li said.

The defense ministers pledged at the meeting to further boost strategic communication, focus on consensuses and expand SCO cooperation and jointly safeguard regional security and stability.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Sends More Military Equipment to Ain al-Assad
US Sends More Military Equipment to Ain al-Assad
Cuban Parl. Speaker Blames US for Fomenting Ukraine Conflict
Cuban Parl. Speaker Blames US for Fomenting Ukraine Conflict
30 April 2023
Pentagon Leaks: Key Emerging Powers Avoid Backing US Standoff with Russia, China
Pentagon Leaks: Key Emerging Powers Avoid Backing US Standoff with Russia, China
30 April 2023
US Democrats Fundraise from Arm Dealers Amid Pentagon Budget Fight
US Democrats Fundraise from Arm Dealers Amid Pentagon Budget Fight
29 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Iranian Workers for Foiling Enemy Plots
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Iranian Workers for Foiling Enemy Plots
29 April 2023
Syria
Syria's UN Envoy Accuses Israel of Coordinating with Daesh
29 April 2023
Putin: Russia Won’t Play By “Rules” Invented by Anyone
Putin: Russia Won’t Play By “Rules” Invented by Anyone
29 April 2023
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
28 April 2023
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
28 April 2023
Iran Captures Marshal Islands Oil Tanker after Violating Maritime Law
Iran Captures Marshal Islands Oil Tanker after Violating Maritime Law
28 April 2023
CENTCOM Head Lands in “Israel”: Iran on Top
CENTCOM Head Lands in “Israel”: Iran on Top
28 April 2023
Pentagon Leak Suspect May Still Have Access to Classified Info
Pentagon Leak Suspect May Still Have Access to Classified Info
27 April 2023
New Poll: 44% of Democrats Believe “Israel’s” Segregation Similar to Apartheid
New Poll: 44% of Democrats Believe “Israel’s” Segregation Similar to Apartheid
27 April 2023