Saudi-Yemeni Peace Available, US Hinders It

Islam Times - While Yemen and Saudi Arabia are taking significant steps toward peace, the US pressure on Riyadh hinders the end of the conflict.

The Saudi delegation entered Yemen in the first half of April. It was the first trip of the Saudi delegation to Yemen after the war triggered in the country in 2015.The trip was carried out as the Saudi side refused earlier to even negotiate with Ansarullah and the government settled in Sanaa. The trip was deemed as Saudi Arabia's recognition of the Sanaa-based government.Still, at the same time, an Omani delegation traveled to Yemen. The concurrent Saudi and Omani trips were indicative of the involved sides in the war to end the 8-year conflict because the Omani delegation was a trustee of both the Saudi and Yemeni sides.As Shireen al-Adimi, an expert of Asian issues, said, the Saudi trip to Yemen the turning point of which was the handshaking of Mahdi al-Mashat of Yemen and Muhammad al-Jaber of Saud Arabia was considered a significant change in the asymmetrical long war in which over 375,000 Yemenis have lost their lives and caused the starvation of millions of people.Despite the agreements reached in the first step between the two sides and a group of prisoners being released as one of the agreements' parts, the subsequent developments showed that the agreement to terminate the war has not been finalized yet.The cause of hindrance in the peace process was the US' pressure. Washington is dissatisfied with the restoration of Iran-Saudi Arabia relations because it considers the reconciliation not in line with its interests, so it put pressure on Saudi Arabi to stop reconciliation with Yemen.Ali al-Qahoum, a member of Ansarullah Movement's Political Bureau, said that going toward peace is a correct move and stressed:"Saudi Arabia must keep distance from the US. Saudi Arabia must repel the West's pressures to continue the war and blockade on Yemen. The West's goal is to cause Saudi Arabia to be trapped in the Yemeni [war] quagmire and to become hostile to its neighbors, behind which there are clear colonial purposes."A senior member of the Ansarullah Movement Mohammad al-Bukaiti told al-Mayadeen that the US and the UK do not want peace to be maintained in Yemen, and whenever they feel that progress has been made in the negotiations, they try to prevent these developments from coming to fruition.If the negotiations fail, an all-out military option is on the table, he said.The US' opposition to Saudi Arabia-Yemen peace has many reasons one of the most important of which is that the US does not like the war is ended while it is being excluded from the process and instead such countries as Iran and China contribute to the peace process.Washington believes that the end of the war on Yemen in the current situation will be finished to benefit of the Resistance Axis in the West Asian region and harm the interests of the Israeli regime.