0
Sunday 30 April 2023 - 21:38

Sheikh Khizr Adnan's Life Hangs in Balance

Story Code : 1055219
Sheikh Khizr Adnan
According to Iran press Sunday report, quoted by Palestine Al-Youm, Sheikh Khizr Adnan continues his hunger strike for the 85th day in a row.

He, who was arbitrarily arrested by the Zionist regime and is in the prisons of this regime, has started a strike in opposition to this action.

The physical and health condition of this Palestinian prisoner is reported to be unfavorable and it is possible that he will be martyred.

A court is supposed to be held in this regard at noon this Sunday and the possibility of his release will be checked with his lawyer.

Sheikh Khizr Adnan was taken to the hospital last week after his physical condition worsened, but the Zionist regime does not allow any of the lawyers, doctors or legal parties to have contact with  him and find out about his health.

Recently, "Mahjah al-Quds" law firm announced the serious deterioration of the condition of Khizr Adnan, a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement considers the Zionist regime responsible for the life and health of Sheikh Khizr Adnan and says that this regime will pay a heavy price if he is martyred.

He was arrested more than 12 times and spent about 8 years in the prisons of the Zionist regime. All these arrests were temporary ones, and since 2011, he has been detained in an administrative detention format (temporary arrest without charges and for an indefinite period) and he is released every time after a hunger strike.
