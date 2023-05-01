0
Monday 1 May 2023 - 10:32

At Least 18 Dead, 33 Injured from Mexico Bus Plunging Off Cliff

At Least 18 Dead, 33 Injured from Mexico Bus Plunging Off Cliff
The prosecutor’s office in Nayarit, the state where the accident occurred, said the vehicle fell some 49 feet down a ravine on Saturday night, on a highway that connects state capital Tepic and the tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta, Reuters reported.

“From the first moment, we have worked in a coordinated manner with the various federal and state authorities to provide immediate attention to victims,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement shared on Twitter.

Authorities reported that 11 women and seven men were killed.

At least 11 minors have been transferred to hospitals for medical attention.
