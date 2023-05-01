0
Monday 1 May 2023 - 10:33

Black Republican US Senator Teases May 22 Announcement on Presidential Bid

Story Code : 1055262
Scott, the only black Republican in the Senate, has sought to focus on his ability “to disrupt the narrative” of race, while criticizing US President Joe Biden and other Democrats on crime, inflation and other issues, Reuters reported.

He made the announcement at a town hall in South Carolina on Sunday, according to media reports.

Scott launched a presidential exploratory committee earlier in April, which allowed him to raise his national profile and continue fund raising with fewer regulatory limitations than a formal campaign.

He is polling at about 2 percent support in national polls. Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has not declared a bid but is expected to do so, are the two Republican front-runners by a significant margin.

If Scott formally announces his intent to enter the presidential race, he will join former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley in the quest for the Republican nomination.

Former biotech executive Vivek Ramaswamy, conservative talk radio host Larry Elder and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson are also Republican contenders.
