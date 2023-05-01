0
Monday 1 May 2023 - 10:34

“Israel”: Polls Show Netanyahu Rivals Gain Momentum

Story Code : 1055263
“Israel”: Polls Show Netanyahu Rivals Gain Momentum
“Israeli” channel 13 News projected Netanyahu's right-wing and ultra-Orthodox bloc would have crashed to a mere 46 seats, 18 fewer than its current 64, while the opposition would win a majority of 62 seats, rather than its current 51.

The backbone of “Israel's” opposition bloc consists of two centrist parties, Benny Gantz’s “National Unity” and Yair Lapid’s “Yesh Atid”. Last year, they formed an unlikely and short-lived governing coalition with “Yamina” Party leader Naftali Bennett, identified with the religious Zionist right, and a host of smaller parties, including the dovish Labor and “Meretz”, as well as “Ra'am”. The union of motley ideologies was dictated by a shared anti-Netanyahu sentiment.

All the polls indicate that it is Gantz who gained the most from the mass protests against the so-called “judicial overhaul” proposed by the Netanyahu-led right-wing government.

According to Kan 11 News poll, the Netanyahu bloc would be reduced to 51 parliamentary seats and the Likud, with 28 seats, would be usurped by Gantz’s “National Unity”, with 30, as the biggest party.

The poll by Channel 14 News, a popular right-wing outlet, projected that Likud would remain the single biggest party, with 30 seats; yet the Netanyahu bloc garners 58 seats in this scenario, an insufficient total to form a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Arrests Individuals Charged with Ties to French Spies
Iran Arrests Individuals Charged with Ties to French Spies
Erdogan Announces Killing of Daesh Leader in Syria
Erdogan Announces Killing of Daesh Leader in Syria
1 May 2023
N Korea: US, S Korea Agreement Escalating Tensions to Brink of Nuke War
N Korea: US, S Korea Agreement Escalating Tensions to Brink of Nuke War
1 May 2023
“Israel”: Polls Show Netanyahu Rivals Gain Momentum
“Israel”: Polls Show Netanyahu Rivals Gain Momentum
1 May 2023
US Sends More Military Equipment to Ain al-Assad
US Sends More Military Equipment to Ain al-Assad
30 April 2023
Cuban Parl. Speaker Blames US for Fomenting Ukraine Conflict
Cuban Parl. Speaker Blames US for Fomenting Ukraine Conflict
30 April 2023
Pentagon Leaks: Key Emerging Powers Avoid Backing US Standoff with Russia, China
Pentagon Leaks: Key Emerging Powers Avoid Backing US Standoff with Russia, China
30 April 2023
US Democrats Fundraise from Arm Dealers Amid Pentagon Budget Fight
US Democrats Fundraise from Arm Dealers Amid Pentagon Budget Fight
29 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Iranian Workers for Foiling Enemy Plots
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Iranian Workers for Foiling Enemy Plots
29 April 2023
Syria
Syria's UN Envoy Accuses Israel of Coordinating with Daesh
29 April 2023
Putin: Russia Won’t Play By “Rules” Invented by Anyone
Putin: Russia Won’t Play By “Rules” Invented by Anyone
29 April 2023
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
28 April 2023
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
28 April 2023