0
Monday 1 May 2023 - 10:37

Erdogan Announces Killing of Daesh Leader in Syria

Story Code : 1055266
“The suspected leader of 'Daesh’” he said in a televised address, using the Arabic acronym for the group – “codenamed Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi, has been neutralized” in Syria by Turkey's National Intelligence Organization [MIT].

Turkey’s operation was conducted in the Jindires area, in Syria’s northwestern Afrine region, at a religious school housed at an abandoned farm.

Turkey has occupied pockets of northern Syria since 2011.
