Erdogan Announces Killing of Daesh Leader in Syria
Story Code : 1055266
“The suspected leader of 'Daesh’” he said in a televised address, using the Arabic acronym for the group – “codenamed Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi, has been neutralized” in Syria by Turkey's National Intelligence Organization [MIT].
Turkey’s operation was conducted in the Jindires area, in Syria’s northwestern Afrine region, at a religious school housed at an abandoned farm.
Turkey has occupied pockets of northern Syria since 2011.