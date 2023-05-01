0
Monday 1 May 2023 - 10:45

Jordan Hosts Talks on Syria’s Return to AL

Story Code : 1055271
Jordan Hosts Talks on Syria’s Return to AL
The meeting, to be attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and his counterparts from Egypt, Iraq and Saudi Arabia, would discuss a Jordanian plan to achieve a political settlement of the conflict.

The meeting comes two weeks after talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia between the Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as Egypt, Jordan and Iraq, discussed Syria’s possible return to the Arab group.

Officials said the Jordanian initiative calls on Damascus to engage with Arab governments collectively on a step-by-step road map to end the conflict.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Arrests Individuals Charged with Ties to French Spies
Iran Arrests Individuals Charged with Ties to French Spies
Erdogan Announces Killing of Daesh Leader in Syria
Erdogan Announces Killing of Daesh Leader in Syria
1 May 2023
N Korea: US, S Korea Agreement Escalating Tensions to Brink of Nuke War
N Korea: US, S Korea Agreement Escalating Tensions to Brink of Nuke War
1 May 2023
“Israel”: Polls Show Netanyahu Rivals Gain Momentum
“Israel”: Polls Show Netanyahu Rivals Gain Momentum
1 May 2023
US Sends More Military Equipment to Ain al-Assad
US Sends More Military Equipment to Ain al-Assad
30 April 2023
Cuban Parl. Speaker Blames US for Fomenting Ukraine Conflict
Cuban Parl. Speaker Blames US for Fomenting Ukraine Conflict
30 April 2023
Pentagon Leaks: Key Emerging Powers Avoid Backing US Standoff with Russia, China
Pentagon Leaks: Key Emerging Powers Avoid Backing US Standoff with Russia, China
30 April 2023
US Democrats Fundraise from Arm Dealers Amid Pentagon Budget Fight
US Democrats Fundraise from Arm Dealers Amid Pentagon Budget Fight
29 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Iranian Workers for Foiling Enemy Plots
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Iranian Workers for Foiling Enemy Plots
29 April 2023
Syria
Syria's UN Envoy Accuses Israel of Coordinating with Daesh
29 April 2023
Putin: Russia Won’t Play By “Rules” Invented by Anyone
Putin: Russia Won’t Play By “Rules” Invented by Anyone
29 April 2023
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
28 April 2023
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
28 April 2023