0
Monday 1 May 2023 - 10:46

Iran: Strengthening Ties with Gulf States Key to Common Security

Story Code : 1055272
Iran: Strengthening Ties with Gulf States Key to Common Security
Speaking in his weekly press conference, pointed to the National Gulf Day, saying that the Gulf is part of the shared historical and cultural identity of the region.

“Iran considers the strengthening of neighborliness ties with the Gulf states as the most important factor in achieving common security. Iran’s principled policy is neighbors and establishing collective security with the participation of all countries in the region, especially with the countries of the Persian Gulf region,” the spokesman said.

Answering a question about Iran's relations with Europe, Kanaani said, “Iran has never limited its ties to a specific geographical area in the field of foreign relations. The 13th administration [Raisi’s administration] has always emphasized balanced foreign relations and put attention to the neighbors and Asia as its important priority.”

“Focusing on Asia, neighbors and the East does not mean ignoring the existing capacities in other geographical areas. We tried to organize relations with Europe based on mutual respect and interests, but the European side focused on certain issues and those issues acted as deterrents due to their specific approaches,” he confirmed.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Arrests Individuals Charged with Ties to French Spies
Iran Arrests Individuals Charged with Ties to French Spies
Erdogan Announces Killing of Daesh Leader in Syria
Erdogan Announces Killing of Daesh Leader in Syria
1 May 2023
N Korea: US, S Korea Agreement Escalating Tensions to Brink of Nuke War
N Korea: US, S Korea Agreement Escalating Tensions to Brink of Nuke War
1 May 2023
“Israel”: Polls Show Netanyahu Rivals Gain Momentum
“Israel”: Polls Show Netanyahu Rivals Gain Momentum
1 May 2023
US Sends More Military Equipment to Ain al-Assad
US Sends More Military Equipment to Ain al-Assad
30 April 2023
Cuban Parl. Speaker Blames US for Fomenting Ukraine Conflict
Cuban Parl. Speaker Blames US for Fomenting Ukraine Conflict
30 April 2023
Pentagon Leaks: Key Emerging Powers Avoid Backing US Standoff with Russia, China
Pentagon Leaks: Key Emerging Powers Avoid Backing US Standoff with Russia, China
30 April 2023
US Democrats Fundraise from Arm Dealers Amid Pentagon Budget Fight
US Democrats Fundraise from Arm Dealers Amid Pentagon Budget Fight
29 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Iranian Workers for Foiling Enemy Plots
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Iranian Workers for Foiling Enemy Plots
29 April 2023
Syria
Syria's UN Envoy Accuses Israel of Coordinating with Daesh
29 April 2023
Putin: Russia Won’t Play By “Rules” Invented by Anyone
Putin: Russia Won’t Play By “Rules” Invented by Anyone
29 April 2023
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
28 April 2023
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
28 April 2023