0
Monday 1 May 2023 - 22:26

Iraq’s Prosecutor Orders Investigation into Ex-PM Kadhimi’s Role in Gen. Soleimani Assassination

Story Code : 1055332
Iraq’s Prosecutor Orders Investigation into Ex-PM Kadhimi’s Role in Gen. Soleimani Assassination
Shafaq News reported that official documents, issued by the head of the public prosecution’s office on April 4 but unveiled on Sunday, showed that the prosecutor general ordered the Federal Court, which specializes in investigating all crimes, to take legal proceedings over a complaint filed against al-Kadhimi and inform the office of the results.

The court is ordered to look into a complaint filed by the head of “Harakat Huqooq,” or Rights Movement, Hossein Monis against al-Kadhimi as a former intelligence chief. Harakat Huqooq is the political wing of Iraq’s anti-terror group Kataib Hezbollah.

Al-Kadhimi, who served as the Prime Minister of Iraq from May 2020 to October 2022, faces charges of “negligence” that led to the US assassination of General Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units [PMU], as well as their companions, on January 3, 2020.

The two anti-terror commanders were admired across the region for their instrumental role in fighting and decimating the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Arrests Individuals Charged with Ties to French Spies
Iran Arrests Individuals Charged with Ties to French Spies
Erdogan Announces Killing of Daesh Leader in Syria
Erdogan Announces Killing of Daesh Leader in Syria
1 May 2023
N Korea: US, S Korea Agreement Escalating Tensions to Brink of Nuke War
N Korea: US, S Korea Agreement Escalating Tensions to Brink of Nuke War
1 May 2023
“Israel”: Polls Show Netanyahu Rivals Gain Momentum
“Israel”: Polls Show Netanyahu Rivals Gain Momentum
1 May 2023
US Sends More Military Equipment to Ain al-Assad
US Sends More Military Equipment to Ain al-Assad
30 April 2023
Cuban Parl. Speaker Blames US for Fomenting Ukraine Conflict
Cuban Parl. Speaker Blames US for Fomenting Ukraine Conflict
30 April 2023
Pentagon Leaks: Key Emerging Powers Avoid Backing US Standoff with Russia, China
Pentagon Leaks: Key Emerging Powers Avoid Backing US Standoff with Russia, China
30 April 2023
US Democrats Fundraise from Arm Dealers Amid Pentagon Budget Fight
US Democrats Fundraise from Arm Dealers Amid Pentagon Budget Fight
29 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Iranian Workers for Foiling Enemy Plots
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Iranian Workers for Foiling Enemy Plots
29 April 2023
Syria
Syria's UN Envoy Accuses Israel of Coordinating with Daesh
29 April 2023
Putin: Russia Won’t Play By “Rules” Invented by Anyone
Putin: Russia Won’t Play By “Rules” Invented by Anyone
29 April 2023
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
28 April 2023
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
28 April 2023