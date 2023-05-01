0
Monday 1 May 2023 - 22:27

60 Daesh Elements Disappear from Syrian Refugee Camp, Posing Security Threat to Iraq

Story Code : 1055333
Jabar Ouda, said in an interview with Al-Ma'loomah that "the Al-Hol Syrian camp remains, in our view, a ticking time bomb that threatens the Arab region and Iraq directly. It represents a Western intelligence agenda aimed at destabilizing the region and perpetuating the presence of extremism in the Middle East."

He added that "60 leaders of Daesh in the Al-Hol Syrian camp disappeared in the past hours according to information, and this represents a scenario that has been repeated more than once in recent months. No one knows their fate, and what is happening raises many questions about the party benefiting from the disappearance of extremists of multiple nationalities and where they were transferred."

Ouda pointed out that "ending the Al-Hol Syrian camp is an important part of Iraq's national security because it is the most affected by the presence of more than 20,000 terrorists directly on its borders."

The Al-Hol Syrian camp includes thousands of families of Daesh terrorists of various nationalities, including Iraqis.
